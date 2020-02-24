It was announced last week that Snoop Dogg would be hitting Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss his controversial comments about Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey, and during his time at the Smith residence, he seemingly got to chop it up with Jaden Smith, who clearly left a strong first impression the West Coast legend.

Snoop Dogg spoke about his comments toward Gayle King on RTT, where he tore the media personality apart for asking Lisa Leslie a question about Kobe Bryant's legacy shortly after the basketball legend had passed away. As he got closer to Jada, Will Smith, and the kids, the Doggfather took a liking to Jaden Smith, who dropped knowledge on the rapper and explained all of his revolutionary ideas.



Already, we've seen Jaden get involved in the water filtration game, creating a system that will provide clean drinking water to Flint, Michigan. On top of that, he's got other ideas to save the world and Snoop Dogg is all for them. Hailing the 21-year-old as a "young tycoon," Snoop posted a picture with the ERYS singer to his social pages.

