Snoop Dogg Links With Fellow Legend Swizz Beatz On "Countdown"

Mitch Findlay
July 29, 2019 10:11
Countdown
Snoop Dogg
Produced by Swizz Beatz

Snoop Dogg links up with another veteran in the game.


It's been a long time since Snoop Dogg uttered the infamous phrase during the 1995 Source Awards: "The East Coast don't got love for Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg?" Looking back, it's hard to imagine a time when The Doggfather had yet to integrate himself into the Eastern scene, during an era still fraught with violent rivalries. Luckily, real ultimately come to recognize real; Snoop has since collaborated with a plethora of East Coast icons, including Jay-Z, DJ Premier, Nas, and many more. Today, Uncle Snoop linked up with a New York icon, the one and only Swizz Beatz, for a new single off his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me. 

Though not exactly his modus operandi, Swizzy does his best G-Funk impression (complete with Eazy-E sample), providing Snoop with a familiar backdrop to wreak havoc upon. Naturally, Snoop's brand of havoc is relatively laid back, driven by the strength of character rather than overt aggression. His razor-focused flow remains in fine form, as Snoop drops off some of that timeless G-Shit, fueled by one of the East Coast's most capable hypemen. What do you think about this one? Are we looking at a Snoop reborn?

Quotable Lyrics

Understand, West Coast son of Sam
Drumming wit' a hunned bands
Cause that ain't shit to a real crip, cuz
You swallow every clip before a n*** slip, cuz
LBC, yeah, we gets love
213, rest in peace Nate
It's real in the field, keep your cleats laced

Snoop Dogg Swizz Beatz I wanna thank me
