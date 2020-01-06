The Golden Globes were certainly an intriguing affair last night, starting off award season by celebrating some of the highest achievements in film and television. Plenty of stars made their way onto the red carpet and into the theater, enjoying the soiree which began with a monologue from Ricky Gervais. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart waited until after the prizes were handed out to make their grand appearance, continuing their friendship goals by posing together at InStyle's art-deco inspired post-party, striking their gold elevator with a comical video.

Snoop and Martha attended the InStyle bash as a tandem, hotboxing the elevator and munching on delicious cupcakes. The Doggfather left behind a token of his appreciation at night's end, which can be attributed solely to himself. Taking a video of his surroundings at the get-up, the West Coast legend told his fans that he was leaving a souvenir behind at the Golden Globes after-party. If you know even the tiniest amount of detail about Snoop, you can surely already guess what he's referring to. Yes, the rapper left a half-smoked blunt at the ceremony, allowing one of his super-fans to possibly find it and frame it in their room.

You think you can smoke with Snoop?