If the years have proven anything, it's that there is truly nothing that Snoop Dogg can't do. Not only has he amassed a legendary musical repertoire, which recently expanded to include the YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration "Callin," but he has also dipped his toes into a variety of different mediums. By now, we've seen him in films like The Beach Bum, hosting alongside Martha Stewart, doing narration for Shark Week, stepping into the wine market, and damn near every business opportunity that might spring to mind.

Now, it has been confirmed that Snoop is launching his first official gin -- Indoggo -- naturally sparking many callbacks to his breakout single "Gin & Juice." The partnership finds him teaming up with Trusted Spirits to create a "laid-back California style" beverage, speaking on his new endeavor in an official statement. “I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” says Snoop. “When I wrote ‘Gin And Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

Arriving in a regal purple and gold bottle, Indoggo can be officially pre-ordered right here, but only in select U.S. states. For those curious about the flavor profile, the gin is made up of seven botanicals: Juniper, Orange, Coriander, Cassia, Orris Root, Angelica Root, and Angelica Seed. For additional flavor, it has also been infused with both strawberry and citrus. Check out the bottle below.

