Snoop Dogg is getting called out after his recent studio session with Kanye West and Dr. Dre. Over the weekend, Snoop posted a video of Dr. Dre and Kanye cooking up in the studio, presumably to work on the highly anticipated sequel to Jesus Is King, which Kanye confirmed is coming soon. In the video, Snoop can be heard whispering, "Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh. Kanye West got some hot shit. Only I can get exclusive footage. Shut up. Motherf*cker. Kanye West got some hot shit. It's finna come out. Dr. Dre touched dat." He also went on to post a photo of him and Dre in the studio captioned, "Bac2gether again."

While many were stoked not only to see Dre and Ye working on Jesus Is King 2 but also to see Dre and Snoop back together again in the studio, some were not impressed with how quickly Snoop switched up on us. Back in Kanye's mega-Trump-loving days when he was rocking a MAGA hat and claiming that slavery was a choice, Snoop was one of his most vocal critics.

In an interview from 2018, Snoop expressed his strong feelings toward Trump supporters, which included Kanye. “If you like that n***a, you’re motherf*cking racist," Snoop exclaimed. "F*ck you and f*ck him…Kanye too, n***a, don’t forget about him too, f*ck you too! Throw him in the bag 'cause he right with them motherf*ckers.”

"F*ck snoop dogg," one Twitter user wrote. "He’s the biggest hypocrite. He was talking all bad about Kanye when he was wearing MAGA hats now he’s in the Stu with him? Lame as hell."

A fellow user echoed these sentiments of hypocrisy, writing, "Uncle Snoop izza Hypocrite. He's going against his words now. I thought he hated Ye." Another user said something similar: "Ya remember when snoop dogg was talking hella shit bout Kanye, now he in the studio looking like a groupie?Clown."

While Snoop was very opposed to Kanye's Trump-supporting antics, he clarified in another interview that same year that he never hated Kanye. “It’s not me being mad at him," he specified, "it’s me being mad at the system for using him, and he not having the smart people around him to see that.”

Do you think Snoop is acting like a hypocrite? More importantly, are you stoked for Dre x Snoop and Dre x Ye?

