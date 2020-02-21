Jada Pinkett Smith has truly created a winning platform for herself with the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk that she hosts alongside daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. They've addressed many powerful issues with subjects like Jordyn Woods, T.I. & Tiny plus actor Tommy Davidson in recents months, and now the trio will be joined by rap vet Snoop Dogg for a conversation surrounding the topic of disrespect between Black men and Black women.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

While the details are still being kept under wraps until the show airs next week, it appears Snoop is there to address his recent negative comments towards Gayle King which he's since apologized for. For those that need a refresher, Snoop flat out called Gayle a "funky dog-head bitch" for bringing up Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case while interviewing Lisa Leslie a few weeks ago. While many were quick to note that King was wrong for bringing up such a negative subject only a few days after Kobe's fatal helicopter crash last month, it was also widely agreed that Snoop didn't have to take it as far as to call her out of name and practically threaten her well-being. Either way, it should make for a very interesting talk once his sit-down with Jada, Willow and Ms. Adrienne goes live.

Snoop Dogg's Red Table Talk interview airs next Wednesday (February 26) on Facebook Watch.