Snoop Dogg, like many Lakers fans, is quite disappointed in the outcome of game 5 of the NBA finals last night. Though many, including Heat fans, believed that the series was going to come to an end last night with LeBron and the Lakers set to receive the coveted championship ring. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case and much of it has to do with Danny Green's missed three-pointer in the last few seconds of the game.



Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

In a spree of posts shared to Instagram, Snoop Dogg went off on Danny Green, calling the shooting guard a bitch, among other things. Above all else, Snoop demanded that Danny Green spend the remainder of the time between game 5 and game 6 to lock into the gym and practice his threes.

"Get ya ass bac in the gym right now fuck going to sleep get ya shot right fool we one game away w. T. F is u doing?" Snoop captioned a meme of Green's jersey photoshopped to read, 'How Many More Fucking Threes am i going to miss.' Of course, this wouldn't be the first time he's shared this meme. Snoop Dogg previously gave Danny Green hell in August after the Lakers faced off against the Blazers.

This has been consistent within Snoop's public fandom of the Lakers in the past year. In December, pre-Bubble, the legendary West Coast rapper snapped on several Lakers players after losing the Christmas game to the Clippers.

LeBron James opened about Danny Green's performance during the game last night, especially when it came down to that final play that could've saved them from losing.

"I trusted him, we trusted him and it just didn’t go and you live with that, it’s one of the best shots we could have gotten," James said during the interview. "Danny had a hell of a look. It just didn't go down. I know he wishes he could have it again. I wish I can make a better pass. But you just live with it."