Is there anything Snoop Dogg can't do? At this point, it's become evident that the answer is a resounding no. Case in point, Snoop has recently decided to enter the wine game, teaming up with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes to bring his own signature flavor into the market. The partnership, which will last several years, is set to kick off this summer with the release of the aptly titled Snoop Cali Red.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans," remarks Snoop, by way of the official press release. "It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!” TWE marketing vice president John Wardley opened up about Snoop's addition to the team, claiming that the rapper "embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule-breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity."

The description of the taste itself is as follows: A blend of Lodi-sourced Petite Syrah 65%, Zinfandel 30%, Merlot 5%. All American oak offers a distinct smoky component that also yields vanilla and chocolate." Look for Snoop's first foray into the magnificent world of wine to launch this July, and keep an eye out for more information on the sure-to-be Snoop centric design.

[via press release]