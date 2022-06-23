The doppelgangers are apparently winning because lookalikes are making the most of their moments. We've seen the memes of people who happen to resemble some famous face, but in recent years, things have gotten out of control. Fake Drake, real name Izzy, was making major bags taking to nightclub stages as he would lipsync to Drizzy's records, and Fake Lil Durk managed to land a feature in the Chicago rapper's music video.

Snoop Dogg has seen his fair share of lookalikes over the years, but there is one who stole the show during the NFT.NYC conference. The imposter was so convincing that an NBC News reporter thought it was the real Snoop.

“I’m at the NFT NYC conference again in Times Square, and Snoop walked by, flanked by security,” stated reporter Kevin Collier. “I grabbed his handler, said I’m a reporter, would love a few minutes. The guy said actually that’s an impersonator, legally can’t say it’s him, they hired him to drum up excitement.”

After Collier's tweet and a photo of the imposter went viral, Snoop reshared the reporter's post and dubbed his lookalike to be "Dogg Snoop." Check it out below.