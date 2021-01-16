mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube & More Contribute To "American Skin" OST

Aron A.
January 16, 2021 17:08
American Skin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists

"American Skin" OST features Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort, and more.


American Skin was finally made widely available on streaming platforms yesterday. The film was initially premiered in September 2019 and finally hit Netflix, though it also arrived with a more quietly released soundtrack. The American Skin soundtrack dropped this week, featuring the likes of some heavyweights in the game. The film's star, Omari Hardwick, offers his talents on the title track alongside October London while Mt. Westmore, a supergroup consisting of Snoop Dogg, Too Short, E-40, and Ice Cube, also offer their debut track as a group on "Step Child" which interpolates Ice Cube's classic "The N***a You Love To Hate."

  1. Mt. Westmore (Too Short, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40) - Step Child
  2. October London - The Talk - Black Man In America 
  3. Too $hort - More Instances - All The Kids On The Block (Ft. Rayven Justice)
  4. Omari Hardwick - American Skin ft. October London
  5. Snoop Dogg - Today I Got Time - M.A.C.A.
  6. I Want My Son - Change Gone Come ft. Bad Licc and Mabvuto Carpenter
  7. It Ain't For Nothing - The Revolution Will Be Televised ft. October London
