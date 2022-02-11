Snoop Dogg is clearing his name. The 50-year-old has had a lot to celebrate lately, with the release of Bacc On Death Row at midnight, his recent acquiring of Death Row Records, and, of course, his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance with a handful of other industry legends. Unfortunately for Snoop, some sexual assault allegations have come to light ahead of the big day, which he claims are completely false.

As Page Six reports, an anonymous woman has come forward with claims that the Doggystyle hitmaker and his associate Bishop Don "Magic" Juan sexually assaulted her in 2013, when she was working as a dancer.





Snoop and his legal team maintain that the Long Beach native (born Calvin Broadus) "has never had any sexual encounter with the complainant," who reportedly filed under the name Jane Doe, and is asking the multi-hyphenate for $10 million.

"The allegations… of sexual assault by Calvin Broadus are simply meritless," a source told the publication earlier today (February 11th). "They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme by [Jane Doe] to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show."

The source continued, "[Her] scheme involves concocting a legal complaint as an anonymous 'Jane Doe' plaintiff, and, knowing full well it can be a public document, filing this complaint late Wednesday, only three days before the Super Bowl... [Her] shakedown scheme is disgraceful. Her attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed."

Jane Doe claimed to have been assaulted by both Snoop and his associate after accepting a ride home from the "Conflicted" rapper's concert in Anaheim, California. After falling asleep in the car, she woke up to find out she had been taken into the home of Juan, where she went to sleep because she was "exhausted."

According to legal documents, she awoke at 4 AM to the alleged rapist "repeatedly [shoving] his penis into [her] mouth." Doe went on to allege that she was told to join Snoop in his recording studio where he was filming "Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network," claiming that he wanted her to be "his weather girl," and she had "hopes of advancing her career."

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff stated that she went into the studio's bathroom when the "Gin N Juice" hitmaker walked in, "standing with his crotch in [her] face, while [she] was defecating on the toilet." After that, he reportedly closed the door and forced the woman to perform oral sex.

"After a few minutes, defendant Snoop Dogg withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex," the suit, which was filed in a California federal court alleges.

Afterwards, the California native is said to have "proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on [her] upper chest and lower neck," then, after telling her, "I’ll get you something to clean up with," he disappeared, leaving our Jane Doe "humiliated, terrified and panicked."

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg appeared to address the allegations on his Instagram page, sharing a message about a "gold digger" – check it out below.





