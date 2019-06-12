Orion Pictures is getting ready for the release of the reboot of Child's Play. The franchise is over thirty years old at this point with the original film making its debut in 1988. Any time a studio decides to remake a classic film -- regardless of genre -- it can either be a success or a complete and utter flop. With the new Child's Play film set to launch next week, Orion Pictures have tapped Snoop Dogg to let you know whether the film is worth watching or not.

Snoop Dogg is back with the latest episode of "Snoop Dogg's Hot Box Office" on VH1 where he gives hilarious takes on the latest films. The rapper takes on Child's Play on the latest film while seemingly giving his stamp of approval. Peep the clip below.

The promotion around Child's Play has been pretty hilarious. Toy Story 4 is set to be released on the same day and they've been using the Pixar film as a means to promote the new slasher flick. They initially flipped the promotional Toy Story 4 poster to make it seem like Chucky, or Buddi rather, killed Woody. A following promotional poster shows Buddi roasting Slinky Dog over a fire. Most recently, they shared another poster of Buddi blasting Buzz Lightyear.

Keep your eyes peeled for the new Child's Play dropping on June 21st.