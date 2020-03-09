LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held court at Staples Center this past weekend, defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, followed by a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. As a result of Sunday's 'W,' the Lake Show improved to 49-13 with a 6.5 game cushion over the second-seeded Clips.

The pair of marquee victories had Laker Nation beating their chest on Sunday, including Snoop Dogg who delivered the celebration of the night.

Although Sunday's showdown at Staples Center was "just another game" on the 82-game regular season slate, there was most certainly a playoff atmosphere in the building.

"The best type of games are when you come out of there with bloody lips and scratches and guys taking charges and guys chirping," Anthony Davis said after the Lakers' 112-103 win, per ESPN. "Those are the type of games that you live for, the fun games in basketball that every player in this locker room wants. It was a fun game today." "Wasn't there, like, a stat they're 10-0 full-strength, something like that?" asked JaVale McGee, correctly citing the Clippers' number. "Welp. It's one loss now."

The two teams will meet one more time during the regular season on April 9th, but basketball fans abound have to be hoping that that won't be the last time they do battle this season. Up next for Snoop's Lakers are a trio of home games, including a nationally televised (TNT) matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images