Sometimes it takes a minute for the internet to grab hold of a video, but once it begins to be shared from one platform to another, the world is once again confronted with a viral moment. These days, TikTok is the hub for videos that circulate wildly online, and a clip from May has stolen attention in recent days. We often see people planning special moments on social media, especially when it comes to marriage proposals, and in a video, Snoop Dogg found himself at the center of a couple's big day.

It looked as if the Death Row icon was hosting a meet and greet during an event, and two fans, a man and a woman, were able to get up close and personal with Snoop. As they posed for photos, on either side of the rapper, the man suddenly drops to one knee.



Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

Amid the loud noise and chaos, the woman said, "Oh sh*t!" before the man added, “Would you make me the best man in the world right next to Snoop?" She answered, "Hell yeah!" and through it all, the Long Beach legend hilariously seemed confused and surprised. Although things were a tad cringe when the man seemed to be reaching for some sort of handshake, it ended well with a three-way hug where Snoop still seemed taken aback by it all.

As awkward as things may have been, it was probably the best moment the couple has ever had. Congratulations to them! Check out the video below.