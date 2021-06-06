Snoop Dogg is one of many members in hip hop who use their Instagram account to update fans on their lives in addition to sharing funny memes and videos. 50 Centoften takes to his IG account to share memes as well, usually electing to chime in on major moments in pop culture.

To Snoop's 60 million followers on the platform, a new meme shared to his page is nothing out of the blue. One post, however, seemed to captivate everyone's attention instantly. The rap legend went viral on the platform Saturday (June 5) after sharing a look-a-like rapper meme featuring himself and other big names in the game.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The post featured an off-brand version of 9 of hip hop's most recognizable faces. Look-a-like versions of Snoop himself, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Future, Drake, and others were included in the meme with alternative names to match. A look-a-like Snoop Dogg was named "Snoop Catt," while look-a-like Future, Lil Wayne, and DaBaby were called Past, Big Wayne, and DaAdult respectively.

The post went on to amass over 2 million likes and 45,000 comments in less than 24 hours. Snoop added in a few laughing emojis in the caption, highlighting just how funny he found the creative meme.

It's a different side of Snoop compared to his attitude when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns. “Never thought I’d say it but we sorry and the Clippers better than us. Frank Vogel can’t coach and why the fuck Montrez Harrel ain’t getting no run. Fuck this is heartbreaking. A.D. hurt more than Mary J. Blige records. We soft," wrote the Long Beach native.

You know what they say, it is always best to poke fun of yourself first.

