Snoop Dogg Gives Ras Kass Some Assistance On "LL Cool J"

Ras Kass has teamed up with another legend in the game for a brand new single. With his new project Soul On Ice 2 on the way, the rapper came through with his new single, "LL Cool J." The two rappers connect over some smooth production which was handled by Felony Muzik as they flex their lyrical prowess and equally smooth flows.

"As soon as I heard this track the first person I thought of was the S-N-double O-P!" Ras told VIBE. "He killed the verse & even sang the hook. LBC & Carson.”

For all the hip-hop heads, Soul On Ice 2 drops on September 6th. The project is set to feature a long list of heavy hitting artists such as Pete Rock, Snoop Dogg, Immortal Technique, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Cee-Lo Green, DJ Green Lantern, Everlast, Styles P & M.O.P.

Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck her on Twitter, dump her on Tumblr

Cirque du Soleil, I'm a juggler

I'll throw your chick in the sky, rotate and humble her

That's right before you cuddle her

She comin' home with DNA in her jugular