Youngboy Never Broke Again's ascent to stardom hasn't been without trouble. His legal issues and relationship drama have continuously found their way into the headlines, even if he's not even trying to draw in attention. He marches to the beat of his own drum, though, even as OGs reach out to him to provide some sort of guidance.

Most recently, a video emerged online of the one and only Snoop Dogg giving some game to Youngboy. The short clip shows Snoop and Youngboy seemingly on a set where the West Coast OG drops some gems for the rising Baton Rouge star. "You just gotta take it in and roll with it. You got it. It don't come to everybody," Snoop said as Youngboy puffed a blunt. Some joked about Youngboy's demeanor but surely, there was a part of him soaking in game from an OG.

This comes a few days after the whole scenario with J Prince. The Houston OG took to IG to confirm that he retrieved stolen items from NBA Youngboy's home, though the Baton Rouge rapper didn't appreciate the sentiment being taken to the public.

In related news, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Rich The Kid announced a joint mixtape was on the way. We'll keep you updated on that.