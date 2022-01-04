During an alternate broadcasting of Monday Night Football on ESPN 2 yesterday with retired Super Bowl champ Eli Manning and his NFL Hall of Fame brother Peyton Manning, Snoop Dogg gave Eli Manning a true stamp of approval. The rap veteran gifted the former New York Giants’ quarterback a Death Row Records chain for his 41st birthday.

Snoop made his appearance during the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns game with a few kind words for the champion. “Eli, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop and so hip,” he said while holding the diamond-encrusted chain. He also added, “That’s yours, baby. When I see you, you go that. I’m gonna put that around your neck. Happy 41st Birthday, Eli.” Manning was left thrilled and speechless. “Thank you. I will look good in that,” Manning responded.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has been a long-time fan of the football duo, later applauding them for their undeniable talent. “You always know I'm gonna give praise to the papa dog, Archie. But the way you guys played the game, you guys played with class. I love the way you guys won, I love the way you guys did y'all thing and I'm happy for y'all off the field with this show that you got and all your endeavors. Y'all keep up the great work." he told the brothers.

The Algorithm rapper wrapped up his speech by asking if the Manning brothers could adopt him. Peyton, of course, accepted his request. Welcome to the family, Snoop!

