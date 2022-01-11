There's hardly a bag that Snoop Dogg hasn't secured in his illustrious career. He's certainly among the wealthiest rappers in the game, and he's slapped his name on everything from weed to Sodastream commercials. Needless to say, Snoop stays working and that's what's made him a household name.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Apparently, he'll also be using his name to brand a commonly found item in many American households: hot dogs. According to Billboard, Snoop Dogg just filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Snoop Doggs" for the purpose of selling hot dogs and sausages.

At this point, Snoop hasn't actually laid out any public plans for the launch of branded hot dogs but his lawyer said in the filing that he's seriously intending on doing so and wanted to have the name secured before moving forward with any plans.

Funny enough, people have pointed out that Snoop Dog previously said that he wouldn't touch another hot dog again. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel six years ago, he expressed his disgust with the way that hot dogs were made and vowed to never eat a hot dog again.

Aside from hot dogs, Snoop Dogg's business portfolio also includes his liquor line called Indoggo Gin, a cannabis line, and a cookbook with his buddy Martha Stewart.

[Via]