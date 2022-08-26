For decades, Snoop Dogg has been a leader in Hip Hop who has embraced new talent. There have been complaints about "Old Head" rappers who distance themselves from the new generation of emcees carving out their Rap lane, but for Snoop, he opts to work with—and deliver game to—artists on the rise. The business mogul shared his BODR album that hosted a bevy of features from artists both young and old, and in a chat with the Rap Radar Podcast, Snoop discussed his decision to have Cordae write for him.

Brian "B.Dot" Miller told Snoop that he was surprised about Cordae being behind the pen, especially in a culture that values writing ones own rhymes. "I started off writing," said the rapper.

"I started off writing for Dr. Dre, so what would I be if I didn’t allow somebody to write for me? You know, sometimes you gotta put yourself in the frame of letting somebody else depict a better picture for you 'cause you can’t see everything.”

“I'll use this as an example: I feel like Whitney Houston’s best record was The Bodyguard, when the other people came in and gave her records that weren’t hers, where she could just sit back and just sing," he added. "And they embodied what they thought she should be, and that’s to the point in my career where I’m at now, where I’ve written so many hit records, to where it’s not about what I can write sometimes, it’s about what I can’t see that somebody else can write for me.”

Should more rappers adopt this mindset? Check out the clip below.