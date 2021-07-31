While there are some Rap veterans who don't give praise to younger artists navigating their paths in the industry, Snoop Dogg isn't one of them. The acclaimed Long Beach icon has continuously, throughout his decades-long career, highlighted the contributions that newer artists have made in the Rap game. Snoop has been referred to as "Unc" due to familial energy, and he retained that reputation during a recent meet-up with Moneybagg Yo.

Fans were excited to see these two hitmakers in the same space and watched as they paid each other compliments about their career accomplishments.

A video of the encounter surfaced online and the pair were being filmed as Snoop said, "I got the pleasure of being with the hottest n*gga in the game right now." Moneybagg seemed taken aback for a moment before he replied, "I got the privilege of being with a legend." They exchanged a few more pleasantries before locking in at the studio.

Moneybagg Yo's recent release A Gangsta's Pain took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, so we can only imagine what he's been working on, and with which artists. His single "Wockesha" remains a fan favorite and people are waiting to see what he comes up with next. Check out Memphis and Long Beach uniting below.