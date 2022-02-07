Snoop Dogg is a massive fan of Los Angeles sports, including the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have been his team for his entire life, and there is no doubt that he has had a lot to cheer about ever since LeBron James came onto the team just a few short years ago. In 2020, this team went and won a championship, and while the team hasn't been able to repeat that success, Snoop has remained invested.

Unfortunately, some players on the Lakers have been dealing with perpetual injuries. One such player is Anthony Davis, and as it turns out, Snoop has been quite critical of the star. On numerous occasions, Snoop has called AD "soft," and now, it appears as though Davis is simply fed up with the slander.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a recent studio session, Snoop was talking about AD when he revealed that the Lakers star had unfollowed him on Instagram. Now, Snoop does not care about the Lakers superstar, and if he saw him in person, he probably wouldn't even address him, which is pretty brutal.

"I ain't got nothing to say to that n*gga. That n*gga unfollowed me on Instagram," Snoop said.

Sometimes, you just gotta be honest about the current state of affairs, and that is exactly what Snoop is doing here. Hopefully, however, AD can get back on track and become the hero the Lakers desperately need this season.