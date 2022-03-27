Snoop Dogg discussed his upcoming collaboration with the K-pop group, BTS, while walking the red carpet at the American Song Contest on Thursday. The new track will be the second time Snoop has worked with a K-pop artist following his record with the group 2NE1.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it.” Snoop told The A.V. Club. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe."

He continued: “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”



Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Snoop had previously announced that he was scheduled to work with BTS, earlier this year, on the Mogul Talk podcast.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he said at the time. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit.”

Even then, Snoop hadn't realized how big BTS have become.

“[He] showed me five motherfuckers who look like the Asian New Edition,” Snoop said. “I said okay.”

Be on the lookout for Snoop and BTS' collaboration later this year.

