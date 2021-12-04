Snoop Dogg has seen quite the musical resurgence in 2021. Whether be dropping his star-studded, highly anticipated album Algorithm last month, becoming an executive at Def Jam or announcing that he'll join other hip-hop legends like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Snoop has been rolling all year long.

While riding this wave of momentum, Snoop visited Ebro Darden's Apple Music radio show The Ebro Show on Thursday (Dec. 2) to discuss his latest endeavors.

When discussing his project Algorithm, which serves as a showcase for his latest work along with other exciting artists on the Def Jam label, Snoop touched on how he's bought in to Def Jam's vision: "It’s a bunch of artists that I have a relationship with that were either connected to Def Jam or either connected to me. Then there's a bunch of new artists that are up and coming that are on Def Jam that we trying to get off. And just a matter of me coming together, showing them how to work a project where we could stay in house... I was trying to build the family vibe of, let's just use Def Jam people so that way when it's time for videos and clearances, it's all in house… And we can make Def Jam what it used to be because Def Jam used to be the talk of the town. Def Jam was the hottest hip that were ever created and I'm not going to sit back and let it go somewhere else when I could help it get to where it needs to be."

Ebro and Snoop also talked about how the monumental his Super Bowl performance with legends like Dr. Dre, Kendrick, Eminem and Mary J. Blige came together, and the obstacles that came with it: "Shout out to Jay-Z and Roger Goodell because them was the last two pieces to the puzzle to make it actually official, like a referee with a whistle. Because it was a bunch of snags and hurdles that you all didn't hear about, because some of us got criminal records and backgrounds that they tend to want to bring up, even though we disconnected from that. But the spirit of who we are overwhelms everything, and the love that we have just trumped it all to where people like, whatever they did in the '90s ain't relevant to what they doing right now, these are grown men. These are business men, and they established themselves as positive role models."

Snoop Dogg, age 50, sounds more energized than ever, and hopes to bestow his wisdom about hip-hop to younger generations. Check out his interview with Ebro below.