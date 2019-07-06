If you recall, a few days ago we reported that Snoop Dogg had posted an absolutely epic throwback picture of him and the late Nirvana lead singer, Kurt Cobain, smoking up together. "Young dogg with Kurt, 92" wrote Snoop, in the caption, which received a wave of admiration, with many praising the purely iconic picture, and the representation of two worlds (so different, yet so alike) coming together. It was so incredible for Busta Rhymes to see, that he took to commenting not once, but four times: "this shit is incredible." "Wow we already know you’re legendary you just took it up a few levels!!" R&B singer Tyrese added. After all the praise though, it's now hilariously been revealed that the picture was actually photoshopped, and the best part of it all: Uncle Snoop had no idea whatsoever.

As it turns out, the photo is actually a seamlessly photoshopped image by Instagram user _vemix_ who is known for photoshopping cultural icons into photos together. _vemix_ addressed the mixup on Instagram writing, "When you make Snoop think he smoked with Kurt in 92 #ijustwokeupforaquickpissandsawthisshitlol." Just because we love him so much, and because he did probably have smoke outs with one too many faces than anyone really, should be able to recall, we'll give Snoop the benefit of the doubt and say that he probably did actually have a smoke sesh with Cobain in the early 90's. All those blunts really will take a toll on your memory though Snoop.