Snoop Dogg Delivers "Madden 20" Just In Time For Game's Release

As an avid Madden fan, Snoop Dogg helps hype the game's latest edition by releasing a brand new single. Madden NFL 20 is set to drop for EA Access players on Wednesday (full release on August 2) and will reportedly include a slew of new features that supersede anything that the game has had before. On his track "Madden 20," Snoop boasts about his unmatched gameplay and how no one can take down the champ.

EA Sports recently wrote about Madden NFL 20, giving details about what players can expect from the game. “The story for each game in Madden NFL 20 will be told by 50 of the NFL’s most elite athletes, who will be featured in-game as X-Factors," the company wrote. "Each of the 50 players will have a loadout of powerful abilities, including one Zone ability that can be unlocked during gameplay by completing an in-game objective tailored to that player. When the objective is achieved, they will enter the ‘zone’ and have access to use their special ability until their opponent knocks them out of the zone with an objective of their own. These players also have several Superstar abilities equipped, which will be active at all times during gameplay to truly emphasize their unique skill sets." Will you be playing?

Quotable Lyrics

Down in Mississippi and New Orleans

Big Snoop Dogg gotta Madden League

His team is off the hook and you don't really want none

But if you do, come and get some