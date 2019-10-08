Snoop Dogg isn't in the business of compromising.
Snoop Dogg went from the face of gangsta rap to becoming one of the most embraced figures in pop culture. He can simultaneously walk any neighborhood in the world while FaceTiming Martha Stewart and at the end of the day, you can't say anything to him. He is who he is.
Arnold Turner/Getty Images
Ultimately, that may have been a problem when he was set to perform at the Kansas University basketball game. The rapper's "family-friendly" performance included women pole dancing and money guns. The university was forced to issue an apology and said Snoop told them the performance would be much more family-oriented.
According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg clarified the controversy surrounding the performance in recent times. He explained that the school knew exactly what they were getting when they booked him but at the end of the day.
"The audience enjoyed that sh*t," Snoop said. "I don't know what the f*ck they talking about," he added. The rapper continued to address the rumors that he was booted out of the facility. "That's a motherf**king lie. I had the time of my life. I enjoyed myself, hung out with the basketball teams."
"I think it was more the publicity of what I did. They had to cover it up. And, I respect them, and I wasn't gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do," he said. "And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon' get Snoop Dogg."