Snoop Dogg went from the face of gangsta rap to becoming one of the most embraced figures in pop culture. He can simultaneously walk any neighborhood in the world while FaceTiming Martha Stewart and at the end of the day, you can't say anything to him. He is who he is.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Ultimately, that may have been a problem when he was set to perform at the Kansas University basketball game. The rapper's "family-friendly" performance included women pole dancing and money guns. The university was forced to issue an apology and said Snoop told them the performance would be much more family-oriented.

According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg clarified the controversy surrounding the performance in recent times. He explained that the school knew exactly what they were getting when they booked him but at the end of the day.