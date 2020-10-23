Ty Dolla $ign is easily one of the most reliable melodists in the entire rap game, having long solidified his position with acclaimed albums like Beach House 3 and an abundance of scene-stealing guest appearances. Now, Ty Dolla has officially added another one to his discography with Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, a stacked project featuring contributions from Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Anderson Paak, Post Malone, and many more.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And while the coveted "King Of Hooks" title has been widely recognized to be Nate Dogg's honor, Ty Dolla $ign has long fielded praise of a similar nature. In fact, during a recent interview with Power 106, Ty actually revealed that Snoop deemed him to be "the reincarnation of Nate Dogg," a high honor from one of Nate's closest collaborators.

"I feel blessed, I feel honored," says Ty. "Nate Dogg was carrying a huge torch and he passed it down. I just talked to my other homie, and he told me he talked to Snoop on his birthday, and Snoop said I was the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. When I heard that, I was like, alright, Snoop saying it? That means everything. Like I said, it's an honor and I feel blessed to carry that torch. It'll be passed on again. I just encourage for the next artist out there, be yourself -- be a one of one."

Check out Ty Dolla $ign's humble reaction to Snoop Dogg's praise below, and be sure to show your support by streaming his latest project right here. Do you agree with The Doggfather's assessment?