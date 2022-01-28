Once again, Clubhouse is at the center of a viral discussion and this time, it involves the topic of Cancel Culture. The controversial subject has been a staple on social media in recent years as entertainers, politicians, and influential figures have found themselves entangled in scandals that have caused the public to respond in outrage. Many believe that Cancel Culture is a poison that doesn't give room for accountability and growth, while others are bent on making celebrities feel the consequences of their alleged actions.

The world saw this struggle play out during Dave Chappelle's recent controversy regarding his jokes about the transgender community in his stand-up special. Snoop Dogg touched on this while on Clubhouse as he spoke with Druski on Behind The Vest.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

“I wish a motherf*cka would try to cancel me,” said Snoop. “’Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle."

“You see certain motherf*ckers, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that sh*t.’ Gimme a week n*gga, I’ll be back up.You know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t...the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base... Let’s match up n*gga."

"Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you n*ggas to line up.” Fans of "canceled" artists and entertainers have certainly shown up in droves on behalf of those that they support. Chappelle's famous friends spoke out on his behalf, as well, and 50 Cent went to bat for DaBaby following the latter rapper's Rolling Loud controversy.

You can listen to Snoop Dogg's Clubhouse chat here.