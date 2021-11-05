Snoop Dogg Connects With Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, & Benny The Butcher On "Murder Music"

There has been much talk about Snoop Dogg's The Algorithm, and with the album's release just two weeks away, we have another delivery from the Rap icon. Snoop has been fully embracing his new gig at Def Jam, a collective that he recently shared was his dream label even with Death Row, and he's kicking things off with a project.

On Friday (November 5), Snoop dropped off "Murder Music," a hard-hitting track that features bars from Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Busta Rhymes. Fans were thrilled to hear this team of respected emcees together on a track and recently, Snoop spoke about what else people can expect from the record.

“Algorithm is a project I put together specifically on Def Jam Records to get some new artists, some established artists, and some friends of mine to make a damn good record to end this year off,” he told Complex. “You got Usher, Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, Dave East, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss. Imagine all of the favors people owe me, right, and I never used ’em. And then I just said I’m finna make a record."

"Let me start going down the list, and man... Everybody got busy.” Stream "Murder Music" and let us know if you're looking forward to The Algorithm.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo, I only got time to murder shit

I bang 'em while deafing both ears

While I'm making niggas blacken, rip couches and throw cheers

At times, I be unleashing a wrath that most fear

I don't discriminate, I even body close peers

