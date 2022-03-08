Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are both comedians in their own right, but when the two multi-hyphenates get together, you can guarantee that some hilarious jokes are going to be cracked at either's expense.

On Monday, March 7th, the newly appointed Death Row Records head didn't miss out on his opportunity to clown one of his actor friend's questionable OOTD photos that he had shared to Instagram just hours before.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The picture in question sees Hart standing in front of a rock wall, wearing a green, yellow, red, and brown striped ribbed polo shirt, paired with pleated brown trousers and black shoes. "#LilSwag #LiveLoveLaugh styled by @ashleynorthstyle," he wrote in the caption.

While the colour coordination is undoubtedly there, many viewers couldn't help but point out that Hart's final look has him unintentionally repping Burger King. Over on Snoop's page, he reposted the fit picture with a caption reading, "Kevin Hart out here dressed like a Junior Whopper.





Countless celebrities, including DJ Whoo Kid, Questlove, and Dwyane Wade have all dropped by the comments to throw in extra jokes and get their laughs off. The 42-year-old Central Intelligence actor got in on the fun himself, writing, "In my voice, 'DAMN,'" earning 15K likes and counting.

As Essentially Sports reports, Hart and Snoop had a hilarious on-camera moment awhile back when the rapper put on an incredible Irish accent to imitate Conor McGregor, who once iconically continued to talk shit after breaking his leg – check out a video below, and let us know what you think of KH's Whopper-inspired outfit of the day in the comments

