Snoop Dogg says that he was the first celebrity to join Instagram and that the company used to brag about his presence on the app. The legendary rapper discussed his social media influence during a new interview on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“I’m the first celebrity on Instagram and they brag about that shit,” Snoop told the hosts in a preview of the episode.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

To their belief that it was actually Soulja Boy, he explained: “No, n***a. Snoop Dogg. They do symposiums where they have their conversations about how the company became a billion dollar company. So the CEO would have a little headpiece on and ‘you know when we first started Instagram our company was a small company and then there’s this one celebrity that, you know, got on our page and started blowing it up and then we became a hundred billion-dollar company. You know who that celebrity is? It’s Snoop Dogg.’ And everybody in the crowd clapping and shit.”

Snoop's interview on Drink Champs is set to premiere Saturday morning. Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop discusses the Bad Boy and Death Row feud, the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, and more.

Check out Snoop Dogg's appearance on Drink Champs below.

