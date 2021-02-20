Although this seems like it's been decades in the making, Snoop Dogg knows how to solidify a business deal at the right time. In 1993, Snoop released his debut studio album Doggystyle, and included on the tracklist to his classic record was an unforgettable single: "Gin & Juice." It's a track that's a staple on playlists worldwide, and now fans will be able to enjoy Snoop's new gin, INDOGGO, at home as they shake and stir up their own drinks.

According to a press release, Snoop partnered with "Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, Co-Founders of Trusted Spirits, and in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group" to come up with his gluten-free alcoholic beverage and has even designed his own cocktails including the Strawberry Basil Gimlet and the Long Beach Lemonade.

"I am so proud and humbled by the response INDOGGO® has received since its introduction," said Snoop Dogg. "I knew that we had created a great tasting, smooth gin, but to see the response on social media, and get the stamp of approval from my friend Martha Stewart – I knew we had a winner!"

Check out a few of our favorite Snoop Dogg promos for his INDOGGO gin below.

