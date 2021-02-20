The rapper already has his own Cali Red wine, and now he's returning with another spirit.
Although this seems like it's been decades in the making, Snoop Dogg knows how to solidify a business deal at the right time. In 1993, Snoop released his debut studio album Doggystyle, and included on the tracklist to his classic record was an unforgettable single: "Gin & Juice." It's a track that's a staple on playlists worldwide, and now fans will be able to enjoy Snoop's new gin, INDOGGO, at home as they shake and stir up their own drinks.
According to a press release, Snoop partnered with "Keenan Towns and Marc Weisberg, Co-Founders of Trusted Spirits, and in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group" to come up with his gluten-free alcoholic beverage and has even designed his own cocktails including the Strawberry Basil Gimlet and the Long Beach Lemonade.
"I am so proud and humbled by the response INDOGGO® has received since its introduction," said Snoop Dogg. "I knew that we had created a great tasting, smooth gin, but to see the response on social media, and get the stamp of approval from my friend Martha Stewart – I knew we had a winner!"
Check out a few of our favorite Snoop Dogg promos for his INDOGGO gin below.
