Snoop Dogg is one of hip-hop's most beloved figures, and that's a sentiment that echoes across the globe. Snoop's global fanbase has turned him into a staple in the festival circuit, regardless of genre. Like most rappers, the pandemic prevented global touring, and just when he was preparing to embark on several international tour dates, he announced that he will not be performing outside of the U.S. for the remainder of the year.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg shared a statement on Instagram apologizing to his fans in the international community after having to cancel all remaining non-US tour dates.

"Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022,” reads the statement. “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling the dates in the future.” Refunds for these shows will be available at the original point of purchase.

The news came just as Snoop confirmed a release date for his upcoming collaborative effort with Mount Westmore, the West Coast supergroup including E-40, Ice Cube, and Too Short. The album is expected to drop on June 7th, so we will have some vibes for this summer.