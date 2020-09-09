The 2020 Election is quickly approaching, which means our timelines and newsfeeds are cluttered with the political opinions of just about everyone. It already seems as if this election cycle has been carrying on forever, but as we're just two months away from electing America's next President of the United States, campaigns are intensifying. Celebrities are coming forward with their views on who they'd like to see helm the position as the Commander-in-Chief, including Snoop Dogg. The rapper has vocalized his distaste of incumbent President Donald Trump, and on Tuesday (September 8), he reiterated his position along with a few notes for those who have been eyeing the Oval Office.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"So, me and my homeboys sittin' up here talkin' about all the people that President Trump disrespected," said Snoop Dogg. "Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hm. Seems like he's disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain't what he is, which is a racist."

"With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon' do," the rapper added. 'So, the next motherf*cker, you better tell us what we gon' get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquility for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on." Check out his video below and let us know if you agree with Snoop.