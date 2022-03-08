Nas found himself in hot water this week after famed hip-hop photographer Al Pereira filed a lawsuit against the rapper for using one of his images without permission. The image in question was one that Pereira captured of Nas and Tupac in 1993 at NYC's Club Amazon. Unfortunately for Nas, the Instagram post has found him in a legal battle against the iconic photographer.



Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Pereira filed the lawsuit accusing Nas of "profiting from the work" without asking permission to "license the work." Although Pereira hasn't revealed what he's seeking in damages, it's clear that Snoop Dogg believes this whole ordeal is unfair to Nas.

"How's a mothafucka suing Nas for a picture that he in?" Snoop said on Instagram as he declared that photographers "lost y'all mothafuckin' rabid ass mind."

The rapper continued to blast copyright laws that provided Pereira the grounds to launch a lawsuit. "When you take a picture of a n***a, that picture ain't yours. That's a mere likeness-type situation. You're borrowing my likeness," he continued. "We need new laws to help us as artists, man, because it's a bunch of mothafuckas selling pictures with my face on it and I don't get shit 'cause they took the picture. Can anybody help me with that? Just a basic question."

