Snoop Dogg is having himself an outstanding week, watching a bunch of million-dollar offers come in for him to commentate future sporting events. The recent surge stems from his incredible job at the commentator's desk during the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight, which convinced everybody watching that the 49-year-old rap legend has a definite future in the booth.

As he fields offers, Snoop is still spending time entertaining the masses on social media. He's known to share some relatable memes through the week, making him a must-follow on Instagram, and he did not disappoint this morning, coming through with a roast of all the women that have slid into his DMs.

"Type of bitches in my DM," wrote Snoop on Instagram, sharing a picture of a woman whose wig is all out of sorts. Her hairline doesn't look believable and the part in her hair prompted Snoop to tell even more jokes. "We gone have to part ways," he said.

It doesn't come as a surprise that there has been an increased interest in Snoop Dogg on the ladies' part. After all, he was one of the most entertaining parts of Saturday's fight. However, he's got a wife at home and probably shouldn't be checking out those DMs if he knows there's trouble in them.



PA Images via Getty Images