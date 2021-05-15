During the height of Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest, while he was still a member of the San Fransisco 49ers, many music artists supported his endeavor. Then, when Kaepernick was no longer in the league and struggling to find a new home team, those same artists vowed to boycott or reject performing at games. As the years have moved on and with Jay-Z involved in the league, sentiments have changed and it's business as usual. With the 2022 Super Bowl reportedly set to land in Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg wants an all-star line-up for the halftime show.

"Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s in Inglewood, California, and it will make the most sense in the world,” Snoop shared with Yahoo Entertainment.



Harry How / Staff / Getty Images

“I’m available, Dre's available, Eminem's available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have," the Long Beach icon added. "It's just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger. I wouldn’t just walk out. I would definitely do something that would be mind-blowing, you know what I'm saying? People will be talking about it for the next 30 years."

We could only imagine what an Aftermath, Death Row, and Top Dawg Entertainment Super Bowl halftime show would look like, but Hip Hop fans are unsure if the NFL would approve. "I'm open to anything that's dope, unique, edgy, and cunning. This will be cutting-edge, just for my people." Do you think this is a good idea?

