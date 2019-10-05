Despite pole dancing classes becoming a widespread fitness activity and all the de-stigmatizing work currently being done by the stripper-centric blockbuster film, Hustlers, several people were offended by Snoop Dogg performing alongside a pole dancer on Friday night (October 4). To clarify, Snoop was performing at a University of Kansas basketball game, which is considered to be a family-friendly affair. However, he was purposely booked to come out only after the game had finished in order to close out KU's Late Night in the Phog event.

In videos from Snoop's performance, Snoop is seen blissfully bopping around, singing his hits, while a woman dressed in booty shorts and a cropped top athletically spins around a pole. It's funny to note that cheerleaders tend to be dressed in more revealing outfits. The I Wanna Thank Me rapper also came prepared with another prop to fit the stripper theme: a money gun.

All these lascivious theatrics - and the fact that Snoop performing explicit versions of his songs, rather than the radio-friendly ones that were requested - resulted in KU's athletic director, Jeff Long, putting out a statement late Friday night:

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”