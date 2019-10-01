Over the past few weeks, there has been a mysterious turn of the tides on social media. A man who was once shunned by the entire internet has now been embraced in a way we have never been seen before. Of course, I am talking about FS1 Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless who has spent the last 15 years being roasted over his opinions. Now, the man is known as "Drip Bayless" thanks to his sharp outfits and love of Air Jordans. Skip has embraced the "Drip Bayless" persona over the past few weeks and fans have been loving it.

Today, Snoop Dogg was a guest on the show and he made sure to show out for his man Skip. Near the end of his segment, he blessed him with a light blue fedora which actually matched Bayless' shirt. As soon as put it on, Drip Bayless came alive for all of us to see.

Snoop made sure to bring Shannon Sharpe some goodies too although many of them aren't exactly suitable for TV. We all know Sharpe loves his cognac and backwoods so Snoop surely hooked him up with some libations.

If there is anything we can deduce from this clip, it's that Skip has become the unlikely hero of sports Twitter in 2019.