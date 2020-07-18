Civil Rights leader and American icon John Lewis passed away this weekend, sending shockwaves through the nation. Mr. Lewis is known for marching alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in many protests, and also being one of the original freedom riders. After helping secure voting rights for African-Americans and people of color across the nation, he was able to ascend to Congress, representing Georgia. As only the second African-American to enter Congress from Georgia since Reconstruction, Mr. Lewis worked to bring equality from within the system. Most recently, Lewis delivered a memorable speech during the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump and also supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

Musicians, athletes, politicians, CEOs, and every other public figure you can think of took to social media to bless their audiences with the energy of Mr. Lewis. "He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise," wrote Barack Obama in a statement. "And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example."

“'To make it hard, to make it difficult almost impossible for people to cast a vote is not in keeping with the democratic process' Don’t give up the fight," wrote Questlove on Instagram. "Rest In Power to John Lewis. Thank you for your service."

"Thank You Rep. John Lewis !!!! Definition of a True American," exclaimed Nas. "A Man who Fought for Freedom. True definition of Brave & Brilliance!!!" The list of mourners was extensive and diverse.