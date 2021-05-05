Snoop Dogg has always done his part to uplift fans through his endearing personality, taking on the role of hip-hop's collective uncle. While he has long brought comfort through his music, sense of humor, and overall presence, it would appear that Snoop is going through a difficult time at the moment, as evidenced by some of his recent social media posts.

Yesterday, the beloved rapper took to Instagram to ask for thoughts and prayers for his mother, though he did not specify any details surrounding her health condition. "Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y’all pray for her and me," wrote Snoop, alongside a lovely picture of his mom. The post garnered many responses from fans and followers, prompting Snoop to share an additional message thanking those who came forward.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Thank y’all for all your prayers," he captions, alongside a brief video update. "Gotta stay strong, keep pushing on," he states. "They say God don't put nothing on your shoulders you can't handle. I'm being tested right now, ya'll. Make sure ya'll pray for me and my family." Following the video, many of his fellow West Coast icons came through to show love, including Warren G, Xzibit, E-40, KXNG Crooked, and Dem Jointz.

We at HNHH like to send our own thoughts and prayers to Snoop Dogg and his family. Check out his recent messages below, and be sure to show some love to Snoop in the comments below. Stay strong, Snoop!