Snoop Dogg has been asking for prayers from his fanbase all week, suggesting that his mother, Beverly Tate, could be unwell. The rapper has not specified why exactly he is requesting prayers from his fans, but he has shared multiple photos with his mom, hinting that she may have fallen ill.

"Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y’all pray for her and me," wrote Uncle Snoop on Instagram on Wednesday. His supporters have been flooding the comments with plenty of positive energy for Beverly to read through, wishing her well and praying for the health and wellbeing of the family. Beverly is 70-years-old. On Friday morning, Snoop returned to the social network and asked fans to continue sending their well wishes, revealing that his family is still struggling.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you," wrote the 49-year-old legendary rapper today. Celebrities, including Lizzo, Meagan Good, Haha Davis, and more have been commenting, sending their love to the entire Broadus clan.

Snoop Dogg has a very close relationship with his mother. Over the years, she has played an immense part in his career. Snoop loves to share photos with her on social media.

We would like to send our love and prayers to Snoop Dogg, his mother, and the rest of his family.