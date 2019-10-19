Snoop Dogg has been an avid participant in the trolling of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Ever since Tekashi's highly-publicized hearings last month, in which he ratted out a ton of people, the snitching memes have been rolling in. Snoop Dogg's IG essentially operates as a meme page, so he was sharing his favourite of the bunch - one of them included a riff on a classic Disney film and another implicated Snoop's homie, Martha Stewart.

This time around, the I Wanna Thank Me rapper posted a photo that puts a snitch-centric spin on the infamous MAGA hat. We're probably all familiar with the phrase, "Snitches Get Stitches." Well, this hat boasts the slogan, "Make Snitches Get Stitches Again." With rumours that Tekashi might get reduced time for his tattletaling and even a hefty record deal, Snoop probably felt a need to reinforce the hat's statement. It's very likely that Snoop doesn't even own this hat, but just stumbled upon it online and felt the urge to repost. Either way, we know where Uncle Snoop stands on the topic of snitches and on snitchy Tekashi in particular.

This isn't the first time that Snoop played with Trump's campaign cap. Remember when he dropped that Make America Crip Again EP in 2017?