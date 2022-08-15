Snoop Dogg always seems to have a lot of ventures going. He's got his own weed line; he acquired Death Row Records; and he's in countless commercials. Now, following Master P's lead, Snoop's moving into breakfast foods.

On Instagram, Master P announced the iconic West Coast rapper's new cereal, called "Snoop Loopz." P shared a video of the breakfast's box along with Snoop's 1998 single "Still A G Thang." In the caption, the No Limit Records CEO wrote, "Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz. @snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The new cereal will be released under Broadus Foods, a company founded by Snoop Dog which includes culinary products like oatmeal, grits, cereal, pancake mix and syrup. The brand donates some of its proceeds to charities like Door of Hope, a strategy similar to Master P's own food company, Uncle P's.

Snoop Loopz can now be added to the long list of brands Snoop is representing. The "Gin and Juice" rapper has endorsement deals with companies as varied as Corona, Dunkin' Donuts, Tostitos, and General Insurance. Broadus, however, does emphasize that its mission is primarily charitable. "We address the root causes of homelessness with our holistic approach, while simultaneously keeping families together," reads a statement on Door of Hope's website. "We listen to our families, give them a voice, advocate for them, and empower our families with the tools they need to succeed."

