Snoop Dogg announced a new album, A Death Row Summer, during a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. While Snoop kept details on the project to a minimum, he did share a new single for the album in the form of “Touch Away." The track is a collaboration between Snoop and October London.

“About to drop this Death Row summer album,” Snoop said in the social media clip taken from the studio. “A Death Row Summer. New single just dropped last night. Check it out. We’ve been in the metaverse, now we back in the universe.”



While he didn't give a release date, he remarked that it's "coming soon."

The album comes as Death Row’s second release in 2022 after Snoop acquired the imprint back in February. Snoop, who released much of his discography through the label, including 1993’s Doggystyle and the 1995 Murder Was the Case soundtrack, has said that he's glad to be back where it all started.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," Snoop said in a press release shared by Blackstone at the time, adding that it "feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members."

