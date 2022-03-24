Hip-hop is currently banking off of the NFT wave but Snoop Dogg has been particularly invested in the digital space. The rapper continued to support a variety of cryptocurrency coins and has leaped into the metaverse with big plans ahead.



One of the biggest NFT collections on the market is the Bored Ape Yacht Club that practically every celebrity currently owns. This week, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa delivered a brand new mixtape inspired by the ApeCoin and Ape Yachty Club. Titled Ape Drops 03: An 8th, the Mac & Devin duo unveiled an 8-song project that boasts appearances from their closest collaborators like Daz Dillinger, Xzibit, Juicy Jay, and Mr. Cap.

Snoop has been actively working within the NFT space, including with the release of Bacc On Death Row. Earlier this year, he revealed that with his newly acquired stake on Death Row Records, he plans to bring future releases on the label into the metaverse. In fact, he said that he wants to turn Death Row Records into the first major in the metaverse, turning the iconic West Coast label into an NFT imprint.

"We will be putting out artists through the metaverse and through a whole ‘nother chain of music,” he said on Clubhouse. “Just like when we broke the industry when we were the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse.”