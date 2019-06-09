mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg & Tom Francis Return With "Lifestyle" Music Video

Milca P.
June 09, 2019
Snoop and Tom Francis reunite.

A few months after sharing his Snoop Dogg "Lifestyle" collaboration, New Zealand rapper Tom Francis has now returned with a new video to attach to the track.

 “I got inspiration from seeing how hard my family work," the Kiwi rapper previously revealed of the track's meaning. "All my family through the line. My grandparents slaved so hard, they ran an orchard and they worked so hard to not really get a lot.”

He would go on to note the "surreal" feeling of hopping the studio with Snoop Dogg. In the new video, we get a glimpse into these sessions as the two men link up in one scene before switching back to shots of Francis enjoying the wondrous "gangsta lifestyle" he raps about.

