Snoop Dogg & ProHoeZak Want You To Get Your Ass Off TikTok On “Get My Money”

On Friday, November 19th, Snoop Dogg dropped off The Algorithm, a 25-track compilation project that sees appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Dave East, Mary J. Blige, Benny The Butcher, and many more.

On the album’s second last song, “Get My Money,” Snoop teams up with ProHoeZak to deliver a catchy, funny track that encourages listeners to “get your ass off TikTok.” “If you really wanna shine, get up off that timeline/TikTokin' with no money in your pocket/On the 'Gram all day, girl, stop it,” Snoop cleverly spits over the beat.

The particularly neat thing about the Long Beach-born artist’s new release is that he doesn’t appear on every single song, allowing some of Def Jam’s other stars to have their moment in the spotlight. Malaya, Jane Handcock, October London, HeyDeon, CHOC, and Nefertitti Avani all earned themselves solo features on The Algorithm.

Have you checked out Snoop’s latest project yet? If yes, drop off your top three tracks in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Time keeps slippin'

These bitches in my DM but I can't pay attention

They wishin' and itchin', a message to you bitches

If you really wanna shine, get up off that timeline

TikTokin' with no money in your pocket

On the 'Gram all day, girl, stop it

I'm tryna get you some game, you lame

You bitches love doin' somethin' strange for a little change