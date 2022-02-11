Snoop Dogg & Nas Are Feeling "Conflicted"

Snoop Dogg's Bacc On Death Row has been receiving plenty of praise since it arrived at midnight, following the rapper's legendary acquiring of Death Row Records.

Among the 18 titles on the record include features from October London, Nefertiti Avani, Emo Trap, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, HeyDeon, Uncle Murda, JANE HANDCOCK, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Duval. On top of all of those icons, Snoop also nabbed an appearance from Nas on BODR's fifth title, "Conflicted."

"If God for me, who could be against me? / I guess all them n*ggas that's against me / They the ones stirrin' up the conflict / Then try to make it out like I'm conflicted," Nas spits at the top of the track.

The two-minute and 49-second long song has been getting plenty of compliments in the YouTube comment section. "Snoop and Nas on the same track, you know it's going to be legendary," one person wrote. Another added, "Excellent collaboration, bringing both coasts back together! Thanks, that's what the world needs! Much appreciated."

Stream "Conflicted" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

If God for me, nigga, why bother?

I got my game from the Godfather (Woof)

Top of the food chain, rock bottom

And handled my business when it was my problem